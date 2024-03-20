Thomas Kerridge and his film crew were seen by residents near the creek in Brightlingsea on Wednesday.

The chef prepared a dish outside a converted truck with the words Tom Kerridge Cooks Britain - the name of his new show - printed on it.

An eagle-eyed resident said they saw him making a pasta dish with mussels.

The 50-year-old chef started his career by attending culinary school at the age of 18.

Over the years he gained experience in different kitchens and opened his first gastropub in 2005, which gained a Michelin star one year later.

Kerridge is currently the owner of a total of six restaurants, two with Michelin-star ratings, The Hand & Flowers, with two stars, and The Coach, with one star, both located in Marlow.

His TV journey started with an appearance in seasons five and six of the Great British Menu before subsequently becoming a judge on the programme.

Since then he has hosted a number of shows, including Bake Off Creme de la Creme.

A date for the airing of the new show has not been announced yet.