Here we are looking back at some examples of hazardous weather in the area.

Areas in the city were shut off in 2022, for example, when Storm Eunice hit areas in the East of England.

The Met Office issued a red warning to raise serious concern of potential danger to life during the extremely strong gusts.

Essex Police urged people to stay at home after trees toppled in numerous roads, lorries became stuck and multiple vehicle crashed.

Four years earlier, north Essex joined the rest of the nation when the Beast of the East swept across with heavy snow, causing chaos and disruption.

The prolonged cold snap began on February 24, 2018 and continued its icy reign over a further nine days.

Frosty - Residents experienced ice-cold weather during the Beast of the East in 2018 (Image: N/a)

Schools in north Essex closed and it was even suggested the weather led to a 26 per cent increase in deaths at Colchester Hospital.

The Beast also saw sub-zero conditions lead to four inches of snow while several towns and villages in the area were shut off from civilisation.

Back in 2010, Colchester and north Essex experienced the worst snow it had seen in 30 years.

There was a gridlock on roads in the first and second week of January, while schools were forced to shut.

Speaking to the Gazette in 2010, weatherman Terry Mayes said the snow was the worst since 1979 when almost 11 inches of snow fell on February 13 and 14.

Temperatures began to dip on December 10, four inches of snow fell on December 17 and sub-zero temperatures continued until the end of the month.

History - Looking back on the Great Storm of 1987 (Image: N/a)

Colchester also experienced a rough winter in 1981 when seven to eight inches of snow fell on December 7.

It remained on the ground for more than three weeks until the new year.

Two decades earlier, Essex picked up the pieces after being ravaged by what is now known as the Great Storm of 1987.

It wreaked havoc across the county, with boats, caravans and beach huts on the Tendring coast bearing the brunt of a 110mph force.

It has since been described as the worst storm to hit the south east for three centuries, causing the deaths of 19 people.

Previously speaking, Mr Mayes said: “I do remember there was a definite eeriness.

"The air was very still and it was also humid. But, no, I had no idea, and nor did anyone else, that such a storm was coming towards us."

Meanwhile, in 1953, residents in Mersea, Jaywick and Harwich faced a huge storm which pushed a great tide into the east coast, which in turn breached Essex sea walls in 300 places.

A total of 104 people died across the whole county, with 35 in Jaywick and eight in Harwich.

Even earlier in 2024, north Essex bore the brunt of Storm Henk as hundreds of homes were left without power.

High winds and rain brought along power cuts, transport troubles, property damage and disruption.

The Met Office issued an amber warning, warning the public of possible travel disruption, roof damage and power cuts across Essex.

Aftermath - a large, felled oak tree following Storm Isha (Image: Jack Wright)

In addition, the impact of Storm Isha in January left homes in north and mid Essex without power, schools were shut and trains were cancelled.

Dedham, near Colchester, bore the brunt of flooding at the start of 2024 as part of the village were completely covered in deep pools of water.

As a result of the downpour, the River Stour burst its banks, causing water to overflow into car parks and fields.

The footpaths from Dedham to Flatford were also said to be deep underwater.