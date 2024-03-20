LIFEBOAT crews were called into action to help rescue a broken-down vessel near Brightlingsea.
Clacton’s RNLI volunteer crew launched their Atlantic 85 B-Class Lifeboat David Porter MPS into the North Sea on Saturday at about 11.30am.
After arriving at the last reported location, close to Whitaker Bell, the volunteers checked on the welfare of the three people aboard the vessel.
When all were found safe and well, the boat was towed back by the crew to Brightlingsea Harbour, where it was safely moored.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here