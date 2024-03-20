Clacton’s RNLI volunteer crew launched their Atlantic 85 B-Class Lifeboat David Porter MPS into the North Sea on Saturday at about 11.30am.

After arriving at the last reported location, close to Whitaker Bell, the volunteers checked on the welfare of the three people aboard the vessel.

When all were found safe and well, the boat was towed back by the crew to Brightlingsea Harbour, where it was safely moored.