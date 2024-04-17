The Tendring Council-run awards celebrate the accomplishments of young people who live, study or work in the district, across a wide range of categories, as well as the adults who support them.

This year sees a new category added, the Young Life Saver Award, which recognises young people who have either directly saved a life or taught and shared kills to train others to do so.

It will join the existing ten categories such as the Community Improvement and Environmental Initiative, which both come with a bursary for the winners.

Individuals and groups, such as youth organisations, can be nominated ahead of the ceremony in July.

Karen O’Connor, chairman of the Tendring Youth Awards, said young people could only be recognised for their achievements if they were nominated.

She said: “We have already received some fantastic entries; but we’re sure there are more amazing young people out there worthy of consideration too.

“The judges can only look at the nominations put forward, so we need your help to submit entries for people you know, work or volunteer with.

“There is no limit to the number of nominations you can submit, so why not put a young person forward in every category?

“These awards are a fantastic way to recognise young people’s achievements, whether they have done something brilliant or simply go the extra mile in everyday life.

“So don’t delay, and put in your nomination now.”

The deadline for nominations is April 21.

To find out more visit tendringdc.gov.uk/tendring-youth-awards.