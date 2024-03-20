Essex Police were called to reports of a man being assaulted in a garden in Orchard Close, Thaxted, at about 12.35am on Monday, March 18.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man in his 50s died at the scene.

Officers quickly arrested a man in connection with the assault and a murder investigation was launched.

Now, Kevin Horswill, of Magdalen Green in Thaxted, has been charged with murder.

He was due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court this morning, Wednesday, March 20.

Detective Chief Inspector Ant Alcock said: “We continue to work to build this case and still want to hear from any members of the public that may have information.

“If you have any details you’ve not yet shared with police, please contact us.”

Officers want to hear from anyone who may have information about two other incidents in Thaxted on the evening of Sunday, March, 17 or doorbell footage from the area at the time of the incidents.

A spokesman said: "Please get in touch with details regarding a reported altercation at The Star in Mill End at about 10pm, or about a reported assault in Orchard Close between 11pm and 11.50pm."

You can contact the force through its Major Incident Public Portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020124Q90-PO2.