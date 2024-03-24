All Saints’ Church, in Brightlingsea, received a generous grant of £541,043 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund for its Tower of Strength scheme.

The church used the money for vital repairs and are now hoping to restore its ancient bells to get it removed from the Heritage At Risk Register.





Church bosses are now looking to open the site and its graveyard for residents and visitors of all ages to explore across the Easter holidays.

A wide range of heritage-themed activities will be on offer, such as outdoor mindfulness walks around the ancient churchyard, indoor writing sessions and craft works.

There will also be more outdoor activities like nest building, compass activities and an exciting graveyard trail.

Additional indoor sessions with arts and crafts are scheduled too, including brass rubbing and a special icon workshop, delivered by the creator of the church’s icon of St Catherine.

More information on the sessions and activities can be found on the church’s social media and by emailing AllSaints_Activities_Brightlingsea@outlook.com