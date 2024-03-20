According to reports, the sea mammal had stones thrown at it on Saturday.

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BMDLR) said the seal had been taken to a veterinarian hospital after it was found by the experts in Harwich.

The rescuers assessed, marked and released the animal in Felixstowe, but its condition worsened.

The mammal had been ashore since Friday and was taken to the South Essex Wildlife Hospital in Orsett Road, Grays.

Anthony Wilde, a member of the Marine rescue team, whose team rescued the seal said: “I responded to a call out at around 7am in Felixstowe on March 16 and assessed, marked and released grey seal with another medic.

"At around 4pm the same day I responded to a 'seal check' in Harwich.

"Prior to arrival, photos and a video were shared, which showed the same markings from the seal that was assessed, marked and released in Felixstowe.

"On attending, police were just leaving as children were reported to be throwing stones at the seal.

"I met with a medic in attendance and was later joined by other marine medics.

"It was monitored for around two to three hours.

"As it was getting dark, the tide going out, it had no intention on going back in the sea and that it had been seen ashore since Friday evening, along with coughing and sneezing the decision was made to uplift the seal and take it to the South Essex Wildlife Hospital."

Essex Police attended the incident, which was thought to have been an isolated event.

A spokesperson from the Essex Police said: "We were called to reports of concern for the welfare of an animal in Harbour Crescent, Harwich, at about 15:35 GMT on Saturday 16 March.

"At the scene, we found a seal which was left in the care of Marine Life Rescue, and we left the scene at about 4.55pm."

If you see a marine mammal that looks to be injured or distressed, please contact the British Divers Marine Life Rescue at 01825 765546.