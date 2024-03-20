A CRASH has caused a busy A12 lane to become blocked - leading to a build up of congestion for motorists.

The A12 near Junction 19 at Chelmsford is reportedly blocked due to a crash, which eyewitnesses say has left a car "crumpled".

The incident was first reported at about 9.05am and police officers currently on the scene.

Drivers are being told to expect delays to their journeys as traffic builds in the area.

Essex Police has been approached for a comment on the incident.

More information as we get it.

 

 