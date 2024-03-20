MOTORISTS endured slow traffic across Colchester and on the A12 this morning after a vehicle broke down.
The A12's northbound carriageway between Junction 17 near Howe Green and Junction 20 at Hatfield Peveral experiencing congestion today.
after a vehicle broke down on Wednesday morning.
According to Essex Highways, the build-up was a result of a broken down vehicle, which was eventually cleared from the carriageway.
The traffic has since eased and travel times have returned to normal.
A12 northbound - slow traffic from J17 (A130/Howe Green) towards J20 (Hatfield Peverel) after an earlier broken down vehicle was cleared from the carriageway just prior to J20. pic.twitter.com/NINGNKr9Lp— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) March 20, 2024
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here