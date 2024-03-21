The Tigers Army Parachute Display Team has confirmed it will not be performing at a series of events this summer.

It's schedule usually include the Clacton Airshow, which is set to dazzle crowds on August 22 and 23.

Members of the enthralling parachute team have been performing at the hallmark event for many years, regularly exciting aviation-lovers with amazing formations.

Talent - The Tigers Army Parachute Display Team putting on a show (Image: Newsquest)

But changes made by the Army have meant they can no longer take part.

The experienced parachutists, from the Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment’s Parachute display team, have issued an apology for having to pull-out.

A spokesman for the Tigers Army Parachute Display Team said: "There's no easy way to say it but the Tigers Army Parachute Display Team will not be displaying due to a reform of the Army parachute display teams for 2024/2025.

"We simply do not know what the future holds, however, we remain positive."

Formation - The Red Arrows (Image: Newsquest)

The Tigers' omission from the line-up comes after the Red Arrows also confirmed they will not be flying above Clacton during this year's two-day event.

The aerial display team will not be able to attend the show due to other commitments in Canada, where they will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force as well as the Red Arrow's 60th Diamond Season.

Flag - The Tigers Parachute team flying the flag (Image: Denis Barry-Smith)

Despite this, Ivan Henderson, cabinet member for economic growth, regeneration and tourism at Tendring Council - which runs Clacton Airshow - said an exciting flight programme was still being developed.

He said: "We're working closely with our flight director to draw up a brilliant flight line-up for the 2024 Clacton Airshow.

"The Tigers are always a favourite of the crowds with their exhilarating display, we love it when they are able to jump from the Essex skies. It is not to be this year.

"But Clacton Airshow 2024 is going to be a wonderful event with brilliant displays in the air and on the ground, and I can't wait to reveal our line-up in the coming months."