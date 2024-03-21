Crossing Cottage Garden, in Station Approach, has seen ten newly purchased herb plants disappear from the community space.

John Barter, chairman of Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust, said: "The theft of newly bought plants for our new herb garden, by our volunteer gardening team, is extremely disappointing.

"Unfortunately, it is not the first time that we have lost plants. Earlier in the year some newly potted up daffodil bulbs were taken.

"We are a charity and completely reliant on our membership, volunteers and donations so every penny counts.

"Though not a large amount in the general scheme of things, it does mean that we have to find that amount of money again to commence the planting of this new herb garden bed."

Local business Taylor Locksmiths and Security has offered to donate security equipment to stop thieves.

Owner Joe Taylor said: "After hearing about the plants that were stolen and how upset and angry people were, we thought we'd love to donate our security services to the cause and give something back."