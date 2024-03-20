Walton Forum has officially signed a contract with land-owner Tendring Council for a new lease to run Walton Market.

Frinton and Walton Town Council, which has run the market since 2007, decided not to renew its lease - which expires on March 30 - due to changing shopping habits.

It said the changes meant the market, which has been around for over 50 years, is no longer financially viable.

But after residents and traders launched a campaign to save the market, the Walton Forum community organisation stepped in with Tendring Council to keep it going.

Jonathan Geldard, chairman of Walton Forum said: “The joint effort will focus on enhancing the overall market experience, attracting diverse stall holders, and implementing innovative initiatives to promote sustainable business practices.

"We are thrilled to announce this partnership, and by working together we aim to breathe new life into Walton Market, creating a vibrant space that not only supports local businesses but also becomes a focal point for community gatherings and activities.

“Together, we are dedicated to building a stronger, more prosperous Walton.”

Walton councillor Ann Oxley said: “We want to tackle infrastructure needs and create an environment that will encourage both business growth and community engagement going forward.

“We will keep residents informed along the way as this exciting venture progresses.”