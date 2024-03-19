Bosses at Clacton Pier are hoping to give the town’s tourist economy a boost over the coming weeks with a range of exciting events.

Between March 29 and April 14, a giant Easter bunny will be at the attraction to meet children daily at Discovery Bay.

Every day there will also be a chance to win a free annual ride pass for the pier, given to the lucky finder of a golden egg.

There will also be an egg trail around Clacton Pier, given youngsters the chance to win a prize for those who can spot all eight hidden eggs.

One of the main attractions of the landmark's Easter Eggstravaganza will be its first firework display of the year, taking place on March 30 at 9pm, which is free to attend.

Nigel Brown, the pier’s communications manager, is hoping for decent weather and a flock of visitors to both the pier and wider Tendring.

He said: “Easter weekend is traditionally a very important four days for us and second only to August Bank Holiday in terms of footfall.

“We have arranged activities to ensure there is plenty on over the entire school holiday and our rides will be open for 17 consecutive days.

“We are looking forward to welcoming families with lots of fun on offer – whatever the weather.

“It would be great to get the season off to a flying start and continue throughout the year with many still taking vacations at home and enjoying short breaks.”