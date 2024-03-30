Spring is on its way to Essex and members of the Gazette Camera Club have captured its harbingers in all their colourful appearances.

This week's edition also features many athletes, taking on the elements and challenging themselves to new personal records in and around North East Essex.

Fascinating and beautiful wildlife also showed the talent of our photographers, spotting and capturing the beauty of our home.

For more great pictures and to get involved, visit Gazette Camera Club on Facebook.

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: