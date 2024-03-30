Spring is on its way to Essex and members of the Gazette Camera Club have captured its harbingers in all their colourful appearances.
This week's edition also features many athletes, taking on the elements and challenging themselves to new personal records in and around North East Essex.
Fascinating and beautiful wildlife also showed the talent of our photographers, spotting and capturing the beauty of our home.
For more great pictures and to get involved, visit Gazette Camera Club on Facebook.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here