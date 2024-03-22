The Miss Jaywick and Princess contest returned to support the work of Sonny’s Army and other charities in Jaywick.

Sonny’s Army was established in 2019 to help families and parents whose children have to spend long times in hospital.

The Miss Jaywick contest was a popular event during the 1960s and the charity wanted to revive the tradition and give it a new purpose.

On Sunday, March 17, the new charity representatives were crowned by Tendring Council’s deputy vice chairman and Jaywick Sands councillor Dan Casey.

Kayla Fitzpatrick-Kirby, 14, was crowned Miss Jaywick and now has the honour of representing the charity for the next year.

She said: “I'm so happy to have been selected.

"I am also very proud to represent the best charity in Jaywick.

"Sonnylee is a little boy me and the whole of Jaywick is proud of."

Kayla also received the charity’s Michelle Cooper Memorial Cup, which had been set up in memory of the 40-year-old mother of three from Jaywick, who died after being attacked in the street in Jaywick in 2021.

Kayleigh Mott, 17, was named as Leading Lady as part of this year's contest.

“I am overwhelmed to represent Sonny's Army but I will do the best I can,” she said.

Alongside the new Miss Jaywick and Leading Lady, the charity crowned seven-year-old Fearne Bantley as Jaywick Prince, five-year-old Ruby-Lou Huckfield as Mini Miss Jaywick and two-year-old Lacy-Anita as Bonny Baby.

Charity member Sally was proud of the success of the event and having new deputies for their worthy cause.

She said: “This year was extremely hard. All the entries were just as good as each other. They all looked amazing too.

“We are looking forward to another year of having a great time, with them.

“We always look forward to the carnival, showing everyone what an amazing bunch of children we have."