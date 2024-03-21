The Clacton Coastal Academy, in Pathfields Road, hosted a special industry day and hackathon event to inspire pupils to choose a career in the sector.

Freeport East and Connected Places Catapult explained during a day of problem-solving activities, about the estimated thousands of jobs available in Tendring and North Essex.

The event aimed to make the industry more accessible for young talent, which could cover jobs on a range of skills, including drivers, transport planners, remote control operators for robot technology and software developers.

Laura Leatherby, assistant vice principal, said: “The event was a fantastic opportunity to bridge the gap between the industry's leading professionals and the bright minds of tomorrow, culminating in a ‘hackathon’ to put students' newly gained knowledge of the sector and creative problem-solving to the test.

“I would like to thank everyone involved for giving their time to support our students and introduce them to a sector that is very much at the forefront of the career opportunities they may face in the future.

“We look forward to collaborating further to consolidate and extend our students’ knowledge of the sector.”