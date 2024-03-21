Little Clacton Tennis Club, in Holland Road, will be hosting an open day on May 4, between 10am and 3pm.

After celebrating its 75th anniversary last year, the club aims to showcase its facilities and opportunities to adult and junior players.

On the day there will be free junior and adult coaching sessions with the club's experienced professional tennis coach Chris Harris.

The club's ball machine will be in action for those who wish to practice some strokes, as well as free play sessions.

Friendly members will be on hand to show players around and answer any questions about club life and refreshments will be available throughout the day.

There will also be discounts on membership prices on the day, as well as other incentives to take part in coaching activities moving forward.

A spokesman for the club said: "With the tennis season upcoming why not join in the club's open day and try a sport for the whole family that is great fun and great for fitness and mental health?"

To sign up for any of the open day activities please visit littleclactontennisclub.com.