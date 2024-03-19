During the festive period last year, the Round Table raised money by touring the streets with Santa.

After the successful fundraiser, £1,821 was handed to the RNLI charity by the Clacton Round Table.

Mark Walsham, RNLI's press officer, said: "We are always amazed by the support we receive from the community, and this is no exception with the fantastic donation from the Clacton Round Table group.

"They worked tirelessly in our community to help put smiles on faces whilst raising funds from worthwhile causes.

"Their donation will directly go to help us do what we do best, to launch our lifeboats to help save lives at sea.

"We thank Danny, Loyd, Karl, and Matthew for supporting us – it is very much appreciated."

The Round Table holds yearly festive collections and donates to a local causes.

Danny Savage, of Clacton Round Table, said: "It was a pleasure for members of Clacton Round Table to have been able to raise an incredible amount of money for RNLI Clacton during our Christmas charity collections of 2023.

"The smiles on family's faces as we greeted them through the streets with Santa and his blue tank engine along with the sheer generosity of Clacton's residents just makes it so worthwhile, while knowing we are able to support such a vital service to the Clacton community."