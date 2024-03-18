Bosses say there is now £50 off holiday packages to Sønderborg, in Denmark.

This comes after UK tour operator Mann Link Travel partnered with Southend Airport to offer flights to Sønderborg this summer.

The one-off flight departing on August 8, 2024, offers a four-night short break holiday with a number of hotels with airport transfers included.

Southend Airport say early bookers can secure £50 off per person for the exclusive four-night holiday if booked by March 31.

A spokesman said: “Breaking news. £50 off holiday packages to Sønderborg, Denmark, courtesy of Mann Link Travel. Coastlines, watersports and historic landmarks; fjords, palaces and great food — welcome to Sønderborg, Denmark’s weird and wonderful hidden gem.

“Early bookers can secure £50 off per person for this exclusive four-night holiday to Sønderborg if booked by Sunday, March 31, 2024.

“Contact Mann Link Travel via email (douglas@mannlink.com), telephone (01624 654651) or via their Facebook page for more information.”

The hidden gem destination of Sønderborg is located in Southern Jutland in Denmark, close to the German border, and is the ideal location for active holidays – hiking and cycling tours, horse riding, kayaking, sea fishing and golf.

It boasts a wealth of scenic beauty, beaches, heritage, and culture.