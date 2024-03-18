Emergency services rushed to Stock Road, Stock, after a crash between Common Road and Downham Road just before 7.20am today.

The East of England Ambulance Service confirmed one ambulance was sent to the scene and took a man to Broomfield Hospital for “further assessment and care”.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service was also called to the scene and provided first aid to one person.

The scene was made safe by 8.02am, a spokesman for the fire service said.

Essex Police confirmed two people were injured but their injuries are not understood to be serious or life-changing.

Traffic remained heavy in the area for more than two hours after the crash, which caused congestion in the area and on approach to junction 16 of the A12 until the road was partially re-opened at about 9.40am.