Hedingham and Chambers took students from Shorefields School - many of whom are non-verbal - on a sensory journey around Clacton.

Shorefields School specialises in teaching children with complex needs from primary school age up to the age of 18.

The bus took two groups of children on a loop of the school and the seafront, which proved to be a fun sensory experience for the youngsters.

When asked what he liked best about his ride on the bus, one student said: "I love looking out of the window and ringing the bell."

Smile - A child enjoying the bus ride (Image: Hedingham & Chambers)

The accompanying teachers also had a great time.

One teacher said: "It was a wonderful experience and has given me the confidence to take the class on a bus."

Gemma Fowler, the deputy headteacher of Shorefields School, added: "I personally felt that what was great about the experience was that a mixture of classes could get out together and have a shared experience, which is rare for us."

Excited - Another student having a good time on the bus trip (Image: Hedingham & Chambers)

When the journey came to an end, Hedingham and Chambers provided the children with stickers to remember their journey.

Katherine Voyce from Hedingham and Chambers said: "We are absolutely delighted children and staff alike enjoyed the trips we provided for them.

"It is running events such as this that highlights the importance of engaging with the communities we serve.

"For us, it is wonderful to give the children a positive experience – and one which they may not have had before – and to give teachers, carers and parents the confidence to be able to get out and about by bus through meeting our team and showing them how easy and convenient bus-travel is."