Joanne Hayhoe, 40, of Clacton, is preparing to walk 10,000 steps a day between March 26 and April 2 in aid of the Autism Initiatives Group.

She was inspired to take on the challenge by her six-year-old son Teddy, who has been diagnosed with autism.

Although she has yet to set-off, Joanne has already reached her initial goal of £250, having raised more than £500 - but is now determined to go further.

She said: “I’m a mum of nine and my six-year-old little boy, who is non-verbal autistic, was diagnosed a few years ago and has taught us so much.

“The reason I decided to do the walk is purely because I’d like to get as many donations as I can for a fundraiser that is close to my heart.

“I have brought a bear mascot costume that I will be wearing around town with my autism top when it arrives to hand out my fliers."

All donations generated from Joanne's walk will benefit the Autism Initiatives Group, which started the challenge for its supporters.

The group offers a wide range of support for people with autism and their families to help them live as independently as possible.

Whether it is supported living, help with school, work placements or training, or clubs and activities, the Autism Initiatives Group strives to lend a hand to all those who need it.

"Autism Initiatives Group is working towards a world where every person on the autism spectrum has the support they need to thrive, every opportunity to fulfil their potential and a supportive, inclusive community to live in," Joanne added.

“So, please sponsor me. Anything helps."

To donate to Joanne's fundraising campaign visit fundraise.autisminitiatives.org/fundraisers/joannehayhoe/walk-for-autism.