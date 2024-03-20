Tendring Council is asking people to pledge to litter pick at least one bag for the annual Great British Spring Clean campaign.

The Keep Britain Tidy campaign is in its 9th year and runs until March 31.

Individuals, groups and schools can make a pledge to support the charity on their website, and for the 70th anniversary, people can make a platinum pledge.

All those taking part can be nominated for the Great British Spring Clean Awards which officially recognises and rewards volunteers.

Mark Stephenson, Tendring Council leader, shared his delight with the campaign, which champions the local environment.

He said: “We are fortunate to have so many diverse beauty spots in the district – from our award-winning Blue Flag beaches to our Green Flag parks that support precious wildlife habitats – which we want to protect for years to come.

“It’s also about keeping our towns and villages looking their best, to increase pride in our area, and with so many excellent community litter-picking groups up and down Tendring why not lend a hand to them, or even organise your own clean up?

“We can help provide equipment and collection of rubbish, so please get in touch with us and remember to tag us on social media so we can share your achievements.”

Anyone interested in organising an event can get equipment from the council, as well as help with the rubbish collection and disposal, by contacting them via email or 01255 686788.