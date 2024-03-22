Andrew Madge, of Rosemary Way, Clacton, was snared last year when he messaged two fake personas asking for sexual photos and asking them to carry out sex acts.

Having admitted six sexual offences in January, Madge, 56, appeared in Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday for sentencing on two separate indictments.

In all, Madge admitted to eight charges, including two counts of making indecent photos of children, two counts of attempted sexual communication with a child, two counts of attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act, and two charges of attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity. Sentenced – Andrew Madge was jailed on Friday (Image: Daniel Rees, Newsquest)

The court heard how the conversations Madge was having with the decoy soon turned sexual, with the defendant offering to buy the teenager clothes and sending sexualised GIF images.

Madge also offered to drive to meet the child and take them to a bed and breakfast where, the judge said, he would “no doubt carry out a sexual act”.

The defendant had also been messaging a second account he believed to be run by a 13-year-old girl, when in fact Madge had been messaging a fake account designed to catch paedophiles and people with a sexual interest in children.

After Madge was arrested, police found category B and category C images on one of his devices.

Peter Eguae, mitigating, said Madge had no previous offending history and argued in favour of a suspended sentence.

Judge Christopher Morgan, however, said there was “no doubt” the defendant believed he was talking to a child, adding there was “nothing” on the indictment to suggest otherwise.

Sexual – Judge Christopher Morgan said the conversations Andrew Madge was having with the decoys 'soon turned schedule' (Image: Pexels)

He said: “There is little doubt from your conversations that you believed you were communicating with a real child.

“Having made contact, you quickly turned the conversation to one that was sexual in nature.

“The behaviour itself might be seen as grooming.

“This was as you well understand behaviour which was sexually motivated on your part.”

Madge will serve one year and eight months in prison before being released on licence.