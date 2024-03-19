Earlier this month, the Gazette reported that plans for a Poundstretcher discount store in the boulevard – once known as the Bond Street of the East - had met with mixed reaction from residents.

The well-heeled town famously hit the headlines in 1992 when Nice Fish and Chips - now Young’s Fisheries of Frinton - opened despite vociferous objection from residents and councillors and when it lost a battle against the opening of its first pub – the Lock and Barrel – in 2000.

The shop was set to open its doors on Monday, March 18, at the site of the former M&Co store, which closed in April last year.

But the exterior of the shop, in the town's Conservation Area, has been given a revamp that has not gone down well with some.

The new bright red paint job was described as "hideous" by one shopper.

Shopper Jo Price added: "I understand their logo sign is red, but did the whole frontage need to be painted bright red?

"I'm not against Poundstretcher taking over an empty shop, but that sticks out like a sore thumb."

Other residents described the new store as "too bright".

Others welcomed the discount shop to the town.

Joan, who has lived in Frinton for 12 years, said: "It is fantastic to have a store like this in the area as it is the sort of thing we need down here.

"This will encourage people to come shopping in Frinton's High Street instead of going somewhere else."

Steven Andrew added: "It is just as red as the British Heart Foundation charity shop down the road - it is no different."

Another shopper, who asked not to be named, accused fellow Frintonians who were against Poundstretcher as being "snobbish".

Ward councillor Terry Allen last week welcomed the plans

“It is always good to see one of the empty shops being taken up,” he said.

“It will save people having to go to Clacton to go to these bargain shops.”

Regional director Shahid Kissay is enthusiastic about the development.

They said: "We are excited for the grand opening of our new Poundstretcher and PetHut store in Frinton, following a successful transformation of the former M&Co store in just few weeks.

"This marks our sixth store expansion since the New Year.

"Our mission is to bring much-loved brands to local communities at affordable prices.

"Our newly assembled in-store team is dedicated to providing an exceptional shopping experience for all our customers."