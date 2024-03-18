Following an extensive consultation period, a public hearing will be held to review the plans for the Tendring Colchester Borders Garden Community.

This hearing will assess if the plans meet local and national planning guidelines.

The hearing sessions are scheduled to take place between May 7 and May 10 at JobServe Community Stadium, United Way, Colchester.

An initial programme for the hearings can be viewed in the Matters Issues and Questions and Draft Hearings Programme.

A final version of the programme will be published around two weeks before the start of the hearings, at 1pm on May 7.

Councillor David King, leader of Colchester City Council, said: “The Examination in Public is a crucial step in the development process, providing an independent review of the DPD by the Planning Inspectorate.

“We are committed to an open and transparent process and welcome this scrutiny.

"The Development Plan, which has been shaped by extensive public consultation, provides a clear framework for creating a sustainable and well-designed community that meets the needs of future residents. We look forward to the examination and what follows.”

Further comments are not being collected as part of this process.

All previous consultation responses form part of the documentation, and those who have already made representations on the documents can participate in the hearings.

The Tendring Colchester Borders Garden Community is a proposed new settlement located between Colchester, Ardleigh, Wivenhoe, and Elmstead Market and aims to create a sustainable and vibrant new community with essential facilities and infrastructure.

The finalised DPD will guide future planning applications for the Garden Community.

Councillor Mark Stephenson, leader of Tendring Council, said: “Our thanks go to everyone who has commented on and contributed to this DPD, which will allow us to create a high-quality new community.

"We look forward to the scrutiny and expertise the Examination in Public will bring to support this vital process in the journey to creating a new settlement we can be proud of.”

For more information go to talk.tcbgardencommunity.co.uk.