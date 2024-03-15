Essex Police were notified after a woman had been admitted to a London hospital in a life-threatening condition on Monday.

This was after she was found unconscious at a Basildon address.

Officers have confirmed the woman, aged in her thirties, has now died.

An investigation into the woman’s death has now been launched as Essex Police say enquiries suggest the woman had been victim of an assault.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Essex Police remain on scene at a property in Elsenham Crescent, Basildon, where they are carrying out enquiries.

Det Chief Insp Louise Metcalfe, who is leading the investigation, said: “We know that this will shock the Basildon Community.

“But at this stage of our investigation, we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the woman’s death.

“We will be carrying out enquiries to help us establish the events that took place before the woman was taken to hospital and I would ask anyone who holds information that could help our investigation to contact us.

“Our officers will be in the area today and you can approach any of them and tell them what you know.

“Any detail, no matter how small it may seem at this stage, could help us.”