DJ Scott Dewing, who started his career in Clacton, has more than 20 years of experience playing across East Anglia and at the May Fair Hotel in London.

Now he is gathering his favourite performers for a special event at the St Osyth Priory.

He said: "I grew up in St Osyth and have watched the priory renovation over the last 20 years, so to be hosting my own event here is very exciting.

“The priory is a stunning venue and features a team that’s not only well experienced in the industry but, also very passionate about exceeding your expectations on your big day.

“I know the priory is looking forward to welcoming lots of new faces and demonstrating exactly how they’ll be catering for your own special events moving forward."

The event will feature singer Yazmin Wood, magician Michael from MK Magic, sax players Johnny and Saskia, and percussionists Dan Rawley and Seb, also known as Mister Shed.

Tickets for the event on April 12 from 7pm to 12am can be bought in advance.