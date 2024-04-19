Paul Potts is set to bring his From the Heart tour to the Princes Theatre, in Station Road, on Sunday.

The seasoned opera singer will be making his way back to the venue for the second time with all sorts of musical numbers.

There is no set list in place yet but there will be a mix of classical songs, musical theatre as well as more up-to-date pop songs.

Throughout the tour, Paul will be performing with pianist John Quirke, whom Paul praises.

Paul said: "Often I listen to things when I'm driving and I think 'oh that will work!'.

"My pianist and I were at this restaurant and heard a different version of Blinding Lights by The Weeknd and two days later I performed it on stage.

"That's the great thing about travelling to shows with a pianist as you can do something on short notice."

Bosses at the theatre approached Paul to return this year.

Paul said: "The Princes Theatre is a lovely venue and a very traditional theatre where we can do nice piano.

"I'm just hoping the weather is not as wet as last time."

After falling in love with opera at age 16 after listening to La Boheme, Paul went on to audition for Britain's Got Talent.

With his incredible voice, he stole the hearts of the British public and went on to win the first series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2007.

As a life-changing event, Paul released his multi-platinum debut album ‘One Chance’ in 2007, the same year he won the national talent show.

He has since been touring the world with his talent, anywhere from Germany to South Korea to Australia.

Doors open at 6.45pm and the show begins at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available to buy for £24.50 with the additional option of VIP meet and greet tickets, priced at £45.

For more information and to book tickets go to https://princestheatre.co.uk/event?i=873648540.