Paul Potts is bringing his From the Heart tour to Clacton next month for the second time.

Having already performed at The Princes Theatre before, he reminisces about his past show in the seaside town.

Paul said: "The Princes Theatre is a lovely venue and a very traditional theatre where we can do nice piano.

"I'm just hoping the weather is not as wet as last time!"

The 54-year-old was sure to not miss out on the tasty seaside treats Clacton has to offer, nor the sporty activities available down on the pier.

Paul continued: "Last time I was there I had some fish and chips at two really good places.

"I also played a couple of hours of snooker at the Snooker Club and I was playing against myself so I won every game!"

The talented opera singer will be performing at the Princes Theatre on April 21.

For more information about his tour go to https://princestheatre.co.uk/event?i=873648540.