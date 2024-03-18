Milton Jones will be bringing his Work in Progress show to the McGrigor Hall where he will be trying out new material in preparation for his national tour later this year.

The Frinton Comedy Club will be hosting the comic on June 23.

Emma Filby, Frinton Comedy Club producer, said “We are thrilled that Milton will be joining us in Frinton.

"It’s sure to be a great evening and we’re proud to be able to offer top-notch comedy to the local community.

"This is an exciting time for the newly launched Frinton Comedy Club.

“Our regular comedy night is host to some of the best comedians on the circuit and we are proud to be offering an evening with Milton Jones in what is the first of our special guest events.”

Milton was a regular on Mock the Week on BBC2, has appeared on Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow on BBC1, Live at the Apollo on BBC1 and has headlined Dave’s One Night Stand on TV channel Dave.

The comedy club runs four times a year with special guest nights in June and December.

Doors open at 7pm and the show begins at 8pm.

Tickets are £25 and available from March 14.

To find out more and to book tickets visit mylocalboxoffice.co.uk.