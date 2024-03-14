Antony Munro, 44, died on Sunday evening after a three-vehicle crash on the A133 bypass between Weeley and Clacton.

Essex Police officers, five ambulances, an ambulance officer vehicle and a response car from the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were all called to the scene.

Despite the best efforts of medical crews, Antony was pronounced dead at the scene.

Louisa Munro, Antony's wife, has since set up a GoFundMe page in the hopes of raising funds for the father of four's funeral.

Louisa said: "I don't like to ask for help from anyone but I have to and I need help to pay for the funeral.

"I never thought I'd lose Ant ever, my heart is broken and any kind of help would be so appreciated from his loving family."

Louisa has set a target of £3,000 to use for Antony's funeral and has raised more than £700 of donations.

Antony's funeral service is set to be held on April 3.

Essex Police officers, who say Antony's family is receiving support and help from specialised officers, are continuing to investigate.

A spokesman added: “If you have any CCTV or dashcam footage, please contact us, quoting reference number 750 of March 10.”

To donate visit tinyurl.com/46bk6unt.