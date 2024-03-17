WHETHER you are already on the property ladder or trying to make your first step onto it, buying and selling a house can be a tiring and lengthy process.
Despite this, the number of homes which are being put on the market in Essex and selling for a decent price appears to prove encouraging.
Latest data from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors shows a “solid rise” in the amount of homeowners who put their properties on the market in February.
In fact, it is the strongest upswing recorded since autumn 2020, according to report.
Looking ahead, the sales expectations for the new term are also positive and activity is expected to gain further momentum throughout the year.
The trend for house prices, however, continued to point downwards, but there are signs this is stabilising, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors says.
Now, figures from the Land Registry have revealed the most and least expensive house sales in Essex which have sold so far this year.
We had a look through the latest data to find out which homes made the list.
Coming out on top was a home in Chelmsford Road, Shenfield, which has been sold for £1,240,000.
At the other end of the table the cheapest house was in Harwich which went for £55,000.
The most expensive homes sold in Essex so far this year:
Chelmsford Road, Shenfield, £1,240,000
East Street, Coggeshall, £1,130,000
Mill Lane, Stock, £1,000,000
Hillside Road, Billericay, £975,000
The Common, East Hanningfield, £910,000
Inchbonnie Road, South Woodham Ferrers, £830,000
Stonehill Road, Roxwell, £825,000
Rectory Road, North Fambridge £800,000
The Esplanade, Holland-on-Sea, £780,000
Hayrick Close, Langdon Hills, £710,000
The least expensive homes sold in Essex so far this year:
Wellington Road, Harwich, £55,000
Brooklands Gardens, Jaywick, £59,000
Gazelle Court, Colchester, £66,500
Nayland Drive, Clacton, £76,500
Golden Jubilee Way, Wickford, £85,000
Wash Lane, Clacton, £92,000
Spring Way, Sible Hedingham, £100,000
Clermont Heights, Colchester, £113,500
Chestnut Road, Vange, £115,000
Kitson Way, Harlow, £122,100
To look up the data visit landregistry.data.gov.uk/app/ppd.
