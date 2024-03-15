The fund, set up by the Cadent Foundation in December, provides urgent financial assistance to UK communities.

So far, the charity has helped thousands of people, distributing nearly 1,500 food, energy, and essential heating vouchers throughout the East of England.

Ranjit Blythe, managing director at Cadent Foundation, said: "We’ve been amazed, but sadly not surprised, by the take up of our first Winter Fund as we know from our charity partners how great the need is across the communities where we operate.

"We know there are still so many people across Essex that could benefit from this initiative, and we’re keen to make is as simple as possible for those most in need to receive help.

"In the first instance, we would encourage people to contact their local Citizens Advice or Groundwork who can check eligibility and provide help to access support."

The Winter Support Fund proves critical with 41 per cent of UK adults finding it tough to meet their energy bills.

Since the launch in November, charities like the Royal National Institute of the Blind (RNIB) and National Energy Action have joined in with the initiative.

Head to cadentfoundation.com for more information.