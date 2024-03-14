A FOOTBALL fan from Essex has appeared in court charged with headbutting former Manchester United captain Roy Keane.
Scott Law, of Broomstick Hall Road, Waltham Abbey, appeared at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he denied one charge of common assault.
The accusation relates to an incident in September last year when Law, 43, was at an Arsenal vs Manchester United game at the Emirates Stadium in London.
There, Law is accused of headbutting Roy Keane, the former Manchester United captain, who was working for SkySports as a pundit.
Law as formally charged with the offence in February before he attended court on Thursday to deny the offence.
A two-day trial will take place at Highbury Magistrates’ Court, starting on Wednesday, May 29.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here