Having only recently relocated to Thorpe-le-Soken from Oxfordshire, artist Ben Molyneux will be hosting his latest exhibition in the village.

Titled 'The Alchemist', he will be showing off his artworks at Marisa Arna Jewellery Studio and Gallery in Thorpe's High Street.

Known for his imaginative and diverse body of work, Ben's collection promises a visual feast for visitors from March 20 until the end of April.

The gallery of artworks will be open from Wednesday to Saturday between 10am-5pm.

His exhibition features a variety of art pieces that showcase his versatile style, including colourful impressionist paintings of landscapes as well as realistic paintings of planets.

Marisa Arna, owner of the gallery, said: “We are thrilled to host Ben Molyneux's exceptional artwork at our gallery.

“His ability to blend realism with surrealism and capture the essence of different worlds is truly remarkable.

"We invite art lovers and enthusiasts to experience the magic of Ben's creations first-hand.”

A surreal and humorous piece called 'The Alchemist' depicts an orchestra playing to a crowd of enthusiastic animals donning human attire.