These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here's a list of all of the closures from Friday, March 15 to Sunday, March 17.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, March 8

A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 22 between 9pm and 5am for horticulture cutting and planting.

Also on the Northbound way, there will be exit slip road closures at Junction 14 and 15 between 5am and 9pm and a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Finally, on the Southbound way, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 12 for barrier/fence safety repairs from 9pm until 5am.

Dartford Crossing

There are no closures listed for the Dartford Crossing on this day.

M25

There are no closures listed for the Essex M25 junctions on this day but works will be taking place through the weekend between Junction 10 and 11 in both directions.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, March 9

A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 22 between 9pm and 5am for horticulture cutting and planting.

Also on the Northbound way, there will be exit slip road closures at Junction 14 and 15 between 5am and 9pm and a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

There are no closures listed for the Dartford Crossing on this day.

M25

There are no closures listed for the Essex M25 junctions on this day but works will be taking place through the weekend between Junction 10 and 11 in both directions.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, March 10

A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be exit slip road closures at Junctions 14 and 15 between 5am and 9pm for reconstruction/renewal works.

Meanwhile, also on the Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

There are no closures listed for the Dartford Crossing on this day.

M25

There are no closures listed for the Essex M25 junctions on this day but works will be taking place through the weekend between Junction 10 and 11 in both directions.