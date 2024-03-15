The new A133/A120 link road on the Colchester/ Tendring border was given the green light thanks to Government funding back in 2019.

But the plans had been hit by delays due to rising costs.

The road is expected to help ease congestion and aid a new 9,000-home garden town being built on the borough boundary.

Essex County Council has appointed Octavius Infrastructure to undertake detailed design work on the first phase of the new A120-A133 Link Road.

Survey work is now underway marking a start to the major project.

Roads - The A120 (below) and the A133 (above) (Image: Google)

Running from the existing A133 to a new Allen’s Farm Roundabout the A1331 the road is a precursor to the new homes.

To enable this work, Octavius Infrastructure will be undertaking preliminary investigations and surveys on the site at the A133 Colchester Road/Clacton Road from Slough Lane in the west up to Tye Road in the east.

Management - Colchester Road, where the traffic management systems will be in place (Image: Google)

A spokesman for Essex County Council said: "During these works, there will be an off-peak traffic management system in place, with alternating lane closures. The road will not be closed at any time.

"The start date for these preliminary surveys and investigations is Monday 11th of March 2024.

To enable these works, there will also be minimal vegetation clearance to give the team access from the A133."

The surveys and investigations began on March 11 and future closures will take place between these times:

From until Friday, March 15, lane one will be closed eastbound including the layby. Traffic will travel in lane two.

Between Monday, March 18 to Wednesday, March 20, lane one will be closed on the westbound carriageway. This will only be off-peak during the day. Traffic will travel in lane two.

On Tuesday, March 23, lane two will be closed in both directions, with traffic using lane one in each direction. This will only be off-peak during the day. Work - The Weeley roundabout (Image: Newsquest)

Originally, the contract with the Government had stipulated the road had to be completed by 2024 but the deadline for completion has been extended to August 2025.