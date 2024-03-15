Taylor Wimpey’s blueprints for 136 homes on a 19-acre site south of Weeley Road were previously rejected by Tendring Council.

Following an appeal by the developer in May 2020, a government planning inspector granted permission before the firm submitted new plans.

The updated application includes 154 homes, of which 47 will be affordable units, according to Taylor Wimpy.

The plans for the new estate suggested the homes would be laid out around a central public open space, which will also include a play area.

A report by the developer said: “Taylor Wimpey considers that the site is an appropriate site to provide new homes and high-quality open space and landscaping will benefit both existing and future residents.

“It will be a highly desirable place to live, work and play for future and existing residents and generations.

“The proposals reflect the local character while moving the community towards a more sustainable future and increasing housing choice.”

The plans were seen as controversial, with many residents voicing their concerns regarding the development.

The parish council commented on the application, saying: “Great Bentley Parish Council, want to make it clear that they still object to this application as per previous objections made.

“Great Bentley village does not need another 154 houses to put even more pressure on the small local school, the small doctor's surgery, the overwhelmed roads and the loss of the village which is becoming closer and closer to that of a town.”

There are fears of increased traffic and noise pollution for existing residents and a possible strain on the village's infrastructure.

A resident said: “Great Bentley as a village is already overwhelmed with developments and the last thing that is needed is more houses on a site with planning permission for 136 houses.

“Enough is enough and unless someone can come up with a good planning reason to allow this application, I would urge the committee to turn it down.”