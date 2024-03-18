Ellisons Solicitors celebrates after being shortlisted as one of the top places to work in the entire country.

The law firm has offices across Essex and Suffolk and has been nominated in two categories as finalists in the UK’s Best Workplaces List 2024.

The firm has been recognised in the “large” category for “exceptional workplace culture and practices” and in the category “wellbeing” for its “commitment to employee welfare”.

Great Place to Work, which is holding the awards, is a global authority on workplace culture making it easier to survey employees, uncover actionable insights and be recognised for outstanding culture.

Lizzy Firmin, chief operating officer at Ellisons Solicitors, said: “We are proud to be recognised in the UK’s Best Workplaces™ List.

“Being shortlisted really shows our dedication to creating a supportive and inclusive working environment, one where our colleagues feel valued, supported, and empowered to succeed.

“Being recognised in both the Large category and Wellbeing category reflects our approach to prioritising the wellbeing and development of our team."

Ellisons Solicitors is also celebrating its 260th anniversary this year while the firm continues to expand in the East of England.