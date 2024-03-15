Danielle Griffiths, deputy practice manager at Kinfauns Vets, The Street, Little Clacton, has set herself a challenge to cycle 40 miles before being splattered with custard pies.

The money will go to the Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surry Sussex (KSS) in memory of her cousin Aimee Williams, who sadly died, aged 30, after a road accident in 2022.

Danielle said the KSS crew attended the accident, but Aimee died at the scene.

Danielle said: “It gave us a lot of comfort to know that the air ambulance team was with Aimee during her final moments and that someone was caring for her.

“The KSS team was also very supportive to Aimee’s family after the accident, which is why I want to give back by raising money for them.

“Air ambulance crews all over the country do incredible work to help save lives, but it costs a lot of money to run the service, and each call out costs around £4,000.”

Friends and relatives will take part in the Aimee Williams Memorial Ride in aid of the KSS, following a route that takes cyclists from Redhill in Surrey to Rochester in Kent.

Danielle said: “Aimee and I we grew up together, so it has been devastating to lose her. She was an inspirational person who would give every minute of her time to help anyone.

“I wanted to support the charity cycle ride that’s being held in her memory, but unfortunately I can’t be there so I thought I’d organise my own charity challenge.

“I don’t cycle at all, so achieving the 40 miles will be tough, but I wanted to fundraise while doing something that would be challenging for me, and I’ll be working hard for all the donations.”

Colleagues and clients at the practice can boost the fundraiser by donating £1 to throw pie at her, and a Just Giving website, as well as collection boxes, have been supporting her mission.

Danielle expects to take around four hours to complete the distance and will be cheered on by her colleagues on March 28, the anniversary of Aimee’s death.