Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to the charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Rolo

Rolo (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Three years old

Breed - Chihuahua

Colour - Tan

If you want to adopt Rolo you can view their full profile here.

Rolo is a dog who is described as being full of energy and is looking for a new place to call home.

He loves long walks and playing with toys, and generally enjoys the quieter side of life.

Rolo would be best in a home with a single person or a couple without children.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "What Rolo's looking for is someone who understands that the world can be a big, scary place for a small chap like himself. When visitors come a-knocking, he prefers his own special spot to watch and wait until he's ready to say hello.

"A little patience goes a long way with Rolo, and a crate with a cosy blanket is his safe haven – it's his quiet corner where he'll feel secure and loved."

Mila

Mila (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Two years old

Breed - GSD Cross

Colour - Tan and Black

If you want to adopt Mila you can view their full profile here.

Mila is described as having a "playful spirit" who would bring "joy and boundless energy" into someone's life.

She very much enjoys being out and about "dreaming of wide-open spaces where she can dart around to her heart's content".

Danaher Animal Home adds: "Mila’s previous experiences are a bit of a mystery and it might take a little patience to help her transition smoothly out of kennels and into a loving family environment.

"We can't say for sure if she's lived in a home before, but we believe with the right guidance and patience, she's ready to learn all about cosy couch cuddles and the thrills of (secure) back garden training and play."

Luna

Luna (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Two years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair

Colour - Orange

If you want to adopt Luna you can view their full profile here.

Luna is a cat who loves a bit of affection and prefers to make friends slowly at first before warming up to them.

It would probably be best for her to be the only pet in a household and to be able to have access to a garden.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "Luna's journey so far might have had less comfort and more uncertainty than most, but her resilience shines through. She’s mastered the art of being content and appreciates the simple things in life – like a warm bed and a regular meal."

Lola and Otto

Lola and Otto (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female (Lola) and Male (Otto)

Age - 10 months old

Breed - Mini Lop

Colour - Grey, brown and white

If you want to adopt Lola and Otto you can view their full profile here.

Lola and Otto are two rabbits who share a "heartwarming" bond and are looking to find a new home together.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "Just imagine the joy of watching them doze off together after a playful day or grooming each other with gentle affection.

"Their companionship not only provides endless cuteness but also means they have built-in company and comfort, something every pet deserves."