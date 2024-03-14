Tendring Council has set out a five-year approach to developing and providing sport and leisure activity in Tendring, part of which has seen it allocate £122,500 towards the project.

One goal included within the strategy is the creation of a new state-of-the-art Active Wellbeing Centre, somewhere in the district, which would be a hub linked to other facilities in Tendring.

There is also a focus on community activity - helping people to be active in the areas where they live – and a feasibility study will also ensure the council remains “on a sustainable financial footing”.

In a meeting this week, the council's cabinet said that not all the actions within the plan could be funded but that having a strategy would mean the authority can seek external funding for the delivery.

However, the cabinet did allocate an initial £122,530 towards delivery of the finalised action plan.

Mick Barry, cabinet member for leisure and public realm, said the draft strategy reflected the way people did activity today.

He added: “The whole landscape of sport and leisure is changing, with an increased focus on people being active where they live.

“For us to ensure our leisure provision remains sustainable, we must evolve to reflect that changing landscape."