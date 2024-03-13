The incident, which involved three vehicles, happened on Sunday evening.

Essex Police has now issued an appeal for witnesses to the collision.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Sadly, the 44-year-old driver of one of the vehicles died from his injuries.

“His family have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers. “Our Serious Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have any further information to get in contact.

“If you have any CCTV or dashcam footage, please contact us, quoting reference number 750 of March 10.”

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called just after 6.30pm on Sunday with reports of a road traffic collision on the A133 Weeley Bypass.

“Five ambulances, an ambulance officer vehicle and a response car from the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of medical crews, an adult male was pronounced dead at the scene.”

One coach passenger told the Gazette the road was closed between Weeley Services and Little Clacton for more than an hour.

“There were a number of ambulances, police cars and a fire engine,” they said.

“I was on a coach that came along and was stopped by blue lights everywhere.

“We got there about 6.45pm and finally got away about 7.45pm when police helped coach make a many points turn and go back to Weeley roundabout.”

An Essex Fire and Rescue spokesman confirmed they were called to the scene on Sunday night. He said: “We were called to a road traffic collision on the A133 at 6.34pm.

“There was no action required from our crews. They made the scene safe by 7.10pm.” Little Clacton ward councillor Jeff Bray was shocked to hear about the crash. He said: “My thoughts are with his family and friends.

“It is horrible to hear of such accidents happening so close to our home.

“Fortunately, accidents like these are rare, and Essex Police are doing their best to investigate this incident.” Little Clacton Parish Council chairman John Cutting added: “We have had quite a few serious accidents in the past few years.

“Unfortunately, there have been fatalities on this dangerous bit of the road.” Witnesses can contact Essex Police on 101 or by using the online live chat service from Monday to Friday between 10am and 9pm.

To make an anonymous report, contact independent charity Crimestoppers by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.