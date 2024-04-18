The cabinet has agreed on their priority actions for 2024/25, which will help the council to deliver against the new Corporate Plan, named Our Vision.

Highlight priority actions agreed upon include improving the council’s housing stock as well as delivering major Levelling Up-funded projects around the district and other externally-funded schemes.

Other high-priority actions will be to implement measures from the new Climate Change Action Plan, host the Clacton Airshow and Tour de Tendring and budget more carefully.

Another action – to review the council’s Communications Strategy – was achieved later in the Cabinet meeting with the adoption of a new strategy for the next four years.

A long list of highlight priority actions was chosen across the six themes of Our Vision and were then finalised following a public consultation.

Mark Stephenson, council leader, said: “These priorities allow us to deliver against Our Vision; ultimately delivering for our residents and businesses in Tendring,

“The priorities are a combination of specific projects, but also some background work required to get us into position for delivery of Our Vision in the next three years – as well as this one.

“We as a council will not only be delivering these highlight actions – we of course carry out a huge range of exciting and important work, providing critical services to our residents – but these are the things we will be prioritising as a focus to best serve our district.

“At a time of constrained finances and limited resources and capacity to deliver, it is vital that we prioritise in this way to ensure we continue to deliver effective services and financial sustainability.”

Specific milestones to measure progress against the highlighted priority actions will be agreed upon by the Leader.

These will focus activity towards achieving each of the priorities across the year.

Cabinet Members will monitor the achievements against the milestones, and this will be shared through the council’s website.