The closure is scheduled to commence on April 11 for five days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

An order is in place to temporarily close that length of Cooks Hill, Boxted in the City of Colchester, from a point approximately 125m north west of its junction with Cross Cottages for a distance of approximately 40m in a north westerly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on April 8 for five days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while pipe-laying works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

A 29-day closure is set to be in place in The Cross and The Avenue in Wivenhoe, from the junction with Rectory Road for a distance of approximately 170m in a southwesterly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on April 8.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while mains replacement works are undertaken by Cadent.

Elmstead Road in Wivenhoe will be temporarily closed from its junction with Colchester Road for a distance of approximately 20m in a north-easterly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on April 8 for five days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while leak repair works are undertaken by Affinity Water.

An order is in place to temporarily introduce a no right-hand turn in Northern Approach Road in Colchester from Northern Approach Road into Turner Road.

The order may continue in force for 18 months or until works have been completed.

An order is in place to temporarily close the cycleway in Myland Hall Chase from its junction with Ipswich Road to its junction with Briarwood End a distance of approximately 555m.

The order may continue in force for six months or until works has been completed.

Berechurch Hall Road in Colchester will be temporarily closed from its junction with Layer Road to its junction with Mersea Road a distance of approximately 2750m.

The closure is scheduled to commence on March 25 for two days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

An order Is in place to temporarily close that length of Newbridge Hill, West Bergholt in the City of Colchester, from its junction with Chapel Road to its junction with Bourne Road a distance of approximately 115m.

The closure is scheduled to commence on March 22 for five days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

In the District of Braintree, Highfield Close will be temporarily closed from its junction with Broad Road to its end a distance of approximately 90m.

The closure is scheduled to commence on March 25 for five days. The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while duct laying works are undertaken by Virgin Media.

In the Maldon District, Meadway will be temporarily closed from a point approximately 50m southwest of its junction with Saxon Way for a distance of approximately 20m in a south-westerly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on April 8 for three days. The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while leak repair works are undertaken by Essex And Suffolk Water.

America Street in Maldon will be temporarily closed from its junction with Wantz Road to its end a distance of approximately 140m.

The closure is scheduled to commence on April 11 for two days. The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while remedial works are undertaken by Lightspeed Networks Ltd.