The much-loved Pier to Pier sponsored charity walk is returning to the coast on May 12.

It aims to raise funds for St Helena Hospice to help ensure patients and families facing incurable illness and bereavement receive the support they need.

The family-friendly walk, sponsored by Pickering Group, has been a favourite among supporters of the hospice since 2011.

Treck - [left to right] Ann Arnold, Victoria Jones, Colin Weavers and Charlotte Weavers celebrating the completion of their walk (Image: St Helena Hospice)

The walk starts from either Clacton or Walton Pier where participants can choose to walk the seven miles between the two piers or challenge themselves further to make the return journey, which is 14 miles in all.

Many people walk on their own or in groups to remember their loved ones, or simply take part to support their local hospice.

Group - People taking part in the charity walk (Image: St Helena Hospice)

Marcus Poston, fundraising manager at St Helena Hospice, said: “Pier to Pier is always a great event to take part in and we hope this year is the biggest ever.

“Our services are more in demand than ever and without the generosity of our incredible local community, we cannot continue to provide vital and essential care to the growing number of patients and families who desperately need hospice care or bereavement support.

“So please sign up to take part in Pier to Pier and raise as much as you can to help make sure St Helena Hospice can continue to be here for those who need us at the most difficult time of their lives.”

Registration is £5 for adults and children over 5, and participants are encouraged to raise a minimum sponsorship.

Sign up now at www.sthelena.org.uk/piertopier2024.