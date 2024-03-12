Officers received reports of a firearm having been discharged in Beach Road shortly after 1.30pm on Sunday, March 3.

Police set up a cordon in Rosemary Road near Cobblers of Clacton and Pins and Needles.

Witnesses claimed the area near the town centre was "completely surrounded" and with a police dog unit in attendance.

An investigation was launched, however, specialist officers have since been able to determine the incident did not involve a viable firearm.

No one was injured during the incident.

Incident - a cordon in place in Clacton (Image: Newsquest)

A man was arrested in Clacton on Monday, March 11, and was questioned.

Ben Kirby, 35, of Harpers Way, Clacton, has now been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He was due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, March 12.

Det Chief Insp Rob Huddleston, of Essex Police's North CID, said: “We have been working determinedly since this incident to identify those we believe to be involved.



"I would like to reassure everyone we also believe this was an isolated incident and there was never any wider threat to the Clacton public.”