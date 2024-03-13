Jason Aldis, 37, was found unresponsive on Wednesday, December 20 and was cold to touch, an inquest heard.

A post-mortem was conducted nine days later, and on Monday, area coroner for Essex oversaw an inquest which gave Mr Aldis' formal cause of death.

Area coroner Michelle Brown told the court there were no suspicious circumstances noted when Mr Aldis was found.

She concluded: “A post-mortem was conducted on December 29 and following toxicology analysis, a cause of death was given as 1A, cocaine use.”