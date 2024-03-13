YMCA Essex and UTurn4Support - based in Colchester and Tendring, respectively - have been recognised at the High Sheriff Awards for their contributions to the county.

The ceremony, which saw an attendance of more than 200 guests, took place at Hylands House in Chelmsford.

The event saw the presentation of trophies, certificates and 25 grants totalling £38,000 by the High Sheriff of Essex, Charles Bishop.

The High Sheriff's Shield was among the accolades presented during the event.

This award, conferred by the High Sheriff Judging Panel, was given to YMCA Essex for their outstanding service to community safety.

The charity also received £2,000 to provide foundational moving-in packs for former homeless youths at their Colchester accommodation unit.

Sophie Mattei, head of housing at YMCA Essex, said: "We are thrilled to not only receive a grant from the High Sheriff’s Fund, but also to be presented with this amazing Shield recognising our work.

"At our housing project in Colchester, we house 44 young people aged between 16 and 25 who are homeless or vulnerably housed.

"They stay with us for up to two years and we work with them to develop the skills needed to live independent, fulfilling, and successful lives in the future.

“Often the young people come to us with only the clothes they are wearing, no bedding, cutlery, crockery or basic household equipment.

"The grant we have been given means we are able to buy all these things as well as place an air fryer, kettle, toaster and cleaning cloths and sprays in each room.

"To be recognised by the High Sheriff as a caring, forward-thinking and inclusive organisation means a huge amount to us at YMCA Essex."

UTurn4Support was also granted £2,000 towards their endeavour of supporting young females aged between 12 and 18, who are at risk of criminality, violence, and exploitation.

Tania Swanson, director of UTurn4Support, said: “It is always an honour to receive any formal recognition for the work we do at UTurn and the High Sheriff’s award is no exception.

"The funding we received will help us to provide vital support towards the wellbeing of young females that are affected by violence and exploitation across Tendring."